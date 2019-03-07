Inspector Roseann Forde new Police Association President

The Guyana Police Association (GPA), yesterday held its Annual General Meeting, during which a new 23-person executive body was elected.

A police press release related that Inspector Roseann Forde was elected to the post of President of the Association, while Sergeant Shaundel Chapman was elected Vice-President.

“Taking up the positions as General Secretary, Treasurer, Assistant Secretary and Assistant Treasurer are Corporal Angela David, Sergeant Stephen Clement, Corporal Karen Seaford and Lance Corporal Jeremiah Trim, respectively, with Lance Corporal Asif Hakim being the Public Relations Officer,” the release informed…..