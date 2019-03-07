Labourer arraigned over murder of West Coast Berbice man

The labourer who allegedly struck a West Coast Berbice man with an iron bar on Friday last, leading to his death, was yesterday remanded to prison.

Kareem Charles, 36, a labourer of Bennett Dam, Rosignol, West Bank Berbice, appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where he was charged with murder. The charge read that the accused, on Friday, March 1, murdered Arshad Ali.

Charles was remanded to prison and will return to court on March 25. ….