Ministry, HEAL Guyana to partner on ‘National Call for Peace’

The Ministry of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport will be collaborating with non-profit, HEAL Guyana, to execute the organisation’s National Call for Peace initiative.

Spearheaded by HEAL Guyana, the project advances the fight to end racial discrimination in the country. The timing of the initiative coincides with the impending election season.

“We know that during the period of elections, tension rises among our people, and there are some persons who make every effort in creating racial mischief. To fight this scourge, we want to execute our ‘National Call for Peace’ initiative. A large part of this involves reaching out to our political leaders, reminding them of their importance in maintaining peace and calm throughout the season,” Sharon Laljee-Richard, founder of HEAL Guyana explained to Social Cohesion Minister George Norton…..