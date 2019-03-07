More foreign companies applying to operate helicopters offshore

There has been an increase in applications by foreign companies for the operation of helicopters offshore Guyana, according to Director-General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field.

He was at the time responding to questions at a press conference relating to the growing interest by persons in the local aviation sector.

Field noted, however, that though they have seen an increase in applications from operators from outside Guyana when it comes to the oil industry, these operators are applying to GCAA for foreign air operators’ certificates and these are mainly to operate helicopters offshore…..