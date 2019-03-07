Priest robbed at gunpoint on Oronoque St

A Roman Catholic priest was on Tuesday afternoon held at gunpoint and relieved of an undisclosed amount of cash and important documents in front of his Queenstown home, shortly after returning from a city bank.

Stabroek News understands that the incident took place around 1pm at Oronoque Street, Queenstown, Georgetown, shortly after Paul Martin had returned from a city bank where he had withdrawn a sum of cash.

While details surrounding the incident remain sketchy, the Catholic Media Guyana, in a Facebook post yesterday said that Martin had just exited his car in front of his driveway, when he noticed another car pull up behind him.

A man, the post said, exited the car and held Martin at gunpoint after which he demanded that he hand over the bag he had in his possession. The bag contained an undisclosed amount of cash and several important documents. Martin complied after which the robber escaped.

The matter was reported to the police but no arrest has yet been made.

Martin, according to Catholic Media believed that he was followed from the bank.

He has been the Guyana Regional Superior of the Jesuits since 2011.