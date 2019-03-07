Guyana News

Roshan Khan urges PNCR, PPP to work together

-in protest outside Ministry of the Presidency

By Staff Writer
Concerned citizens: From right are Mark France, Jonathan Yearwood, Don Singh and Roshan Khan.

Businessman Roshan Khan yesterday called on the two main political parties – the People’s Progressive Party and the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)  – to work together for the good of Guyana.

Khan was one of four persons who held up placards outside of the Ministry of the Presidency where President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo met to discuss the current situation, which includes GECOM’s readiness to hold elections.

Khan in an invited comment to Stabroek News called for an end to “this partisan politics.” In this regards he called on the two parties to work together…..

