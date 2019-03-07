Guyana News

Shuman calls on gov’t, opposition to ‘stop playing political chess’

—says constitutional, political crises looming

By Staff Writer
Lennox Shuman

Leader of the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP), Lenox Shuman, is calling on Government and the Opposition to exercise political maturity in agreeing on an election date.

Shuman made the call yesterday during the party’s first press conference which was held to make public its position on the ongoing political situation.

 “We want to express clearly our dissatisfaction in the government not being able to come to an agreement with the Opposition in terms of setting a date for elections,” the presidential candidate said…..

