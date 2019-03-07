Timehri roundabout nearing completion

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MoPI) will soon be completing the construction of the $74 million Timehri roundabout.
Senior Engineer within the MoPI, Sherod Parkinson spoke with the Department of Public Information (DPI) and stated that the project, the second of three roundabout projects to be executed by the government, is in its final stages. He noted that, “We are roughly 90 per cent complete,” and anticipated that the roundabout will be fully operational by April…..
