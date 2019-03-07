Trio released after being held following Kay’s fatal shooting

The trio held by the police on Saturday after they were found outside the Middle and Thomas streets, Cummingsburg building where miner Henry Johanison was shot and killed during an alleged robbery attempt has since been released from custody.

This is according to Crime Chief Lyndon Alves, who told Stabroek News yesterday that the men were released on station bail sometime between Tuesday evening and early yesterday morning.

While Alves declined to divulge any other information regarding the probe, he said further investigations will be conducted in the matter…..