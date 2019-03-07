Youth remanded on five robbery charges

An 18-year-old was yesterday remanded after he pleaded not guilty to five counts of robbery, including an armed robbery offence.

The charges were read to Chris Pollard in the city’s magistrates’ court by Magistrate Faith McGusty.

It is alleged that on February 15, 2019, at Croal Street, Georgetown, Pollard robbed Bharrat Damos of USD$500 and used personal violence during, before or after the said robbery.

The second charge states that on March 4, 2019, at Savage Street, Georgetown, he robbed Rosomania Demius of her cellphone, valued USD$120 and USD$1800 cash.

It is further alleged that on February 27, 2019 at Croal Street, Georgetown he stole from Toshana Persaud a cellphone valued $75,000, and from Natasha Nurse, a cellphone valued $75,000.

It is also alleged that on February 14, 2019, at Croal Street, Georgetown, while being armed with a knife, he robbed Aniza Kissoon of a cellphone valued $120,000.

Pollard pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded to prison. He was told to return to court on March 27, 2019 for his next hearing.