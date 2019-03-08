Guyana News

Ali ‘listening to the people’ at outreaches – Jagdeo

By Staff Writer

PPP presidential candidate Irfaan Ali has been conducting outreaches in various parts of the country, according to Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo.

Responding to queries during a press conference yesterday, Jagdeo informed that Ali was in the Essequibo River for meetings in five communities. He did not name the communities.

Jagdeo added that following Wednesday’s meeting with government, Ali left for Essequibo…..

