Ally signals arbitration for BCGI dispute

With a continuing stalemate between government and Rusal-owned Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc. (BCGI) on resolving the ongoing strike by workers, Minister of Social Protection Amna Ally yesterday said she was convinced that the dispute is heading for arbitration.

“We are going to go there. I am sure we are going to go there,” Ally told the Stabroek News last night when asked for an update on the matter and the possibility of arbitration.

Ally said that there were no new developments since the last meeting with company representatives on the way forward, while noting that government is not going to acquiesce to the company’s demands, which include that the matter not be covered by the press and that the unions not be involved…..