Canada reiterates support for Guyana in Venezuela border controversy

Canada’s Assistant Deputy Minister for the Americas, Michael Grant, yesterday reiterated Ottawa’s support for Guyana in the border controversy with Venezuela, at a meeting with Minister of State Joseph Harmon.

During the meeting, the two discussed matters of mutual interest including the Guyana-Venezuela border controversy; the migration of Venezuelans and its effect on neighbouring countries; Canada and Guyana’s bilateral relationship and the assistance given to Guyana in a number of areas, including support to manage the influx of Venezuelan migrants, the Ministry of the Presidency said in a statement.

It noted that Canada has donated CDN$46,000 to the Civil Defence Commission to support Guyana’s efforts in accommodating the Venezuelan migrants. Harmon thanked the Government of Canada for the contribution, even as he noted that the Guyana Government wishes to take a holistic approach to address the issue and would therefore welcome any kind of support in this endeavour, the statement said. “Our intention is to provide a better facility to these migrants and that means we must provide a place where they can live and work. We would therefore welcome any additional support than can be given in this area,” he was quoted as saying…..