Exxon ups oil estimate to 5.5 billion barrels

Following its two most recent finds, ExxonMobil yesterday revised its estimated gross recoverable resource from the Stabroek Block to approximately 5.5 billion oil-equivalent barrels.

On December 3rd, when the company announced its tenth find, it had increased its estimate for the Stabroek Block to more than 5 billion oil-equivalent barrels.

“ExxonMobil has announced an increase to the estimated gross recoverable resource from the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana to approximately 5.5 billion oil-equivalent barrels. This estimated resource update includes the recent Tilapia-1 and Haimara-1 discoveries,” Deedra Moe, Senior Director, Public and Government Affairs, said in a company statement…..