Father of 12 gets 44-year sentence for raping child

Errol De Souza, a 42-year-old father of 12, was yesterday sentenced to a total of 44 years behind bars for two counts of raping a young girl.Two sentences were handed down by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow, who, after referencing the alarming rate at which sexual offences are being committed against children, noted the strong message the court needed to send to potential offenders.

“Enough is enough,” the judge declared.

She underscored the role adults are to play in protecting children as she upbraided De Souza for the position of trust he would have broken in assaulting the young girl.

The judge said that persons who commit such reprehensible acts deserve to be removed from society and placed where they have time for self-assessment and reflection on their actions. De Souza was convicted by a jury late last month but his sentence had been deferred to facilitate the probation report…..