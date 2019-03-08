Granger to consult with GECOM today on readiness for polls

President David Granger will today meet the seven-member Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) in order to “consult” on the entity’s readiness to hold general and regional elections.

This meeting is crucial as the Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo is insisting that an early date for general elections – before April 30th – be set while GECOM has given July as the earliest date that it can be ready. Based on the December 21, 2018 motion of no confidence, elections should be held by March 21. For this date to be extended, the support of the opposition PPP/C would be required in Parliament.

The meeting, which is to be held at the Ministry of the Presidency at 11 am, will, according to Communications Director Mark Archer, facilitate one of the four processes being pursued by the government following the no-confidence vote of December 21st, 2018…..