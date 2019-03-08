Labourer gets nine months in jail for $900,000 inproperty damage

A labourer was yesterday sentenced to nine months in jail after admitting to a charge that he damaged $900,000 in property.

Orland Hunte, 27, pleaded guilty to the charge, which was read to him by the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

The charge stated that on March 2nd, 2019 at Lot 4 Cummings Street and North Road, he maliciously damaged a window glass, a chandelier and a concrete wall, valued $900,000, which was the property of Karan Duff.

According to the police, on March 1st, 2019, Duff secured his business and left. At about 3 am the next morning, Hunte went to Duff’s place of business and picked up three bricks and threw them at the building, resulting in damage to the items mentioned in the charge.

Surveillance footage later led to Hunte’s arrest.