Lusignan prisoners in video brandishing homemade weapons

Responding to a video posted on social media with two prisoners brandishing improvised weapons, Director of Prisons (Ag) Gladwin Samuels, has said that the weapons were confiscated and three prisoners will face internal charges.

Samuels in a statement to the media last night, said that the circulation of the video was brought to his attention on 6th of March and an investigation was launched immediately.

“Immediately an investigation was launched and it was revealed that the video was done in the holding bay situated at Lusignan, the prisoners are seen displaying weapons, a search was conducted and the items seen in the possession of the prisoners were retrieved,” Samuels explained…..