PPP notifying CARICOM, OAS and Commonwealth of ‘constitutional crisis’ – Jagdeo

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) will be formally writing the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Organisation of American States (OAS) and the Commonwealth about the current political situation and the impending constitutional crisis, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo said yesterday.

The missives, penned by PPP/C Chief Whip Gail Teixeira, were expected to be dispatched to the respective offices of the organisations yesterday. Up to press time, there was no official word from Freedom House on whether this had been done.

Jagdeo explained to reporters during a press conference at his Church Street, Georgetown office that the PPP had taken a decision to write the three organisations after a meeting with President David Granger on Wednesday. The meeting ended after an hour without an agreement on a date for the holding of general elections. Jagdeo has accepted an invitation to attend another meeting once Granger engages the Guyana Elections Commission on its readiness to hold elections…..