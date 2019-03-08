Guyana News

Start of Muslim scholar’s rape trial postponed until next Tuesday

By Staff Writer
Nezaam Ali

Owing to a change in the court’s schedule, the start of the first trial of Nezaam Ali, the Muslim scholar charged with nine counts of child rape, was postponed from yesterday.

In the circumstances, Justice Navindra Singh who will be presiding over the trial, has adjourned the matter until 9 am next Tuesday, when it is now scheduled to commence.

The matter had initially been set for commencement on February 19th but was subsequently postponed to yesterday’s date after one of the man’s attorneys, Stanley Moore, requested additional time…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Exxon ups oil estimate to 5.5 billion barrels

Father of 12 gets 44-year sentence for raping child

By

Ally signals arbitration for BCGI dispute

Comments

Trending