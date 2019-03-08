Start of Muslim scholar’s rape trial postponed until next Tuesday

Owing to a change in the court’s schedule, the start of the first trial of Nezaam Ali, the Muslim scholar charged with nine counts of child rape, was postponed from yesterday.

In the circumstances, Justice Navindra Singh who will be presiding over the trial, has adjourned the matter until 9 am next Tuesday, when it is now scheduled to commence.

The matter had initially been set for commencement on February 19th but was subsequently postponed to yesterday’s date after one of the man’s attorneys, Stanley Moore, requested additional time…..