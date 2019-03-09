Guyana News

Cancer drugs incorrectly administered to children who died at GPH

-probe finds

By

Investigations into the deaths of three children who died at the George-town Public Hospital (GPH) in January after being administered pre-chemotherapy drugs have found that the medication was incorrectly administered and standard operating procedures were not followed.

The findings were revealed at a press conference yesterday which included Chairperson of the GPH Board Kessaundra Alves, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Karen Gordon-Boyle, and Director of Medical and Professional Services at the GPH Dr Fawcett Jeffrey.

Following the deaths of seven-year-old Curwayne  Edwards, who died on January 14th, three-year-old Roshini Seegobin, of Enmore, East Coast Demerara, who died on January 18th and Sharezer Mendonca, 6, of Queenstown, Essequibo Coast, who died on January 24th, the GPH launched an investigation. The three had leukemia and were treated by the same team of doctors…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Granger, GECOM meeting fails to yield elections date

By
Ram asks court to block gov’t contracts over $15M

Ram asks court to block gov’t contracts over $15M

5.5-Megawatt generator commissioned at Canefield

By

Comments

Trending