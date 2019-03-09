Ex-cop accused of defrauding force in travel allowance con

A former police officer was yesterday granted bail in the sum of $225,000 after he was read nine charges of defrauding the Guyana Police Force (GPF) of almost half a million dollars in total.

Tamesh Dhanraj, who was represented by attorney Latchmie Rahamat, was brought shackled before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read the charges to him in a city court.

The first charge alleged that Dhanraj, 35, between September 15th, 2017 and September 29th, 2017, at Anna Regina, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of $82,560 from the GPF by pretending that he was entitled to travelling allowance in order that he may conduct official duties for the GPF, knowing same to be false. It was also alleged that at various points in 2017, he fraudulently obtained $38,040, $72,080, $87,720, $56,750 and $46,440 through the same means. The remaining charges were for allegedly defrauding the GPF in the same manner in 2018, when it is claimed that he fraudulently obtained $72,240, $5,160 and $15,480. Dhanraj, of Lot 371 Hampton Court, Essequibo, was not required to enter a plea to the charges…..