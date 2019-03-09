Former SOCU forensic analyst came highly recommended – Ramjattan

Sheronie James, who resigned from the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) last month amidst accusations that she was unqualified, was hired by the Ministry of Public Security after being highly recommended and producing certificates which appeared “genuine,” Minister Khemraj Ramjattan said yesterday.

“Let’s not get there. It is some senior people that recommended her,” Ramjattan said when asked who recommended the woman for the job.

He addressed numerous questions on the circumstances which led to the woman’s resignation shortly after a Community Policing Group (CPG) anniversary press conference at his office yesterday.

James, a then Special Superintendent and forensic analyst, opted to resign after refusing to submit her credentials to Ramjattan upon request. The minister explained yesterday that he had personally asked the woman for “certain” documents and she refused to hand them over, saying that “she couldn’t provide it.”….