Health ministry honours Maternal and Child Health Unit staffersfor Int’l Women’s Day

By Staff Writer
Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence giving one of the auxiliary workers from the Ministry’s Maternal and Child Health Unit a care package yesterday afternoon for International Women’s Day. (Terrence Thompson photo)

Over 200 auxiliary staff members of the Ministry of Public Health’s Maternal and Child Health Unit were honoured yesterday for International Women’s Day.

The event was held at the ministry’s Brickdam Office and saw the attendance of more than 100 workers from across the country.

Speaking to Stabroek News, Dr. Melissa DeHart, a staffer of the Unit, related that they decided the honour the staff for the first time for their outstanding work over the year…..

