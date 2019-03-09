New awareness campaign aims to curb damage to roadways by heavy-duty machinery

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MoPI) and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) have agreed to launch a six-month-long public relations campaign aimed at owners and operators of heavy-duty machinery in order to prevent continuing damage and obstruction of public roads across the country.

According to a MoPI press release, at the end of the six-month campaign, those owners and operators of heavy-duty machines who are found culpable of damaging roads will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. It also warned that in the interim, those farmers and owners of heavy-duty machinery who are found blatantly destroying public roads with their heavy-duty equipment would not be ignored.

The release said the new campaign was one of the decisions that were agreed when a delegation from the ministry met with Police Commissioner Leslie James and Traffic Chief Linden Isles to discuss a plan of action to address the damage and obstruction of the roadways by heavy-duty machines…..