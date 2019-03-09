Ram asks court to block gov’t contracts over $15M

Attorney and accountant Christopher Ram has initiated legal proceedings to prevent the payments on government contracts awarded after the successful December 21st vote on the no-confidence motion against the APNU+AFC administration.

Through an urgent fixed date application made with notice, Ram is seeking, among other things, a declaration by the High Court that in keeping with the ruling of acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire, no Cabinet exists to review any contract over $15 million. As a result, he has also sought an order restraining Permanent Secretaries within all government ministries from making any payment towards any contract in excess of $15 million that was approved by “a purported Cabinet” after the evening of December 21st, 2018.

The Attorney General and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of the Presidency are identified as the respondents in the action, which was filed on Ram’s behalf by attorneys who include Anil Nandlall. A date for a hearing is to be fixed on Monday…..