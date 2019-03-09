Guyana News

Rat catcher on murder charge after Sisters Village chopping

By Staff Writer
Suraj Jailall

A rodent control officer was remanded to prison on Thursday after he was charged with the murder of Suraj Jailall, the cane harvester who was chopped in the head during a row at Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara on Sunday.

Donald Grovesnor, called ‘Black Boy,’ 25, of Lot 19 Sideline Dam, Sister’s Village, appeared before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul at the Wales Magistrate’s Court.

Grovesnor was not required to plead to the indictable charge and the matter was adjourned until March 27th.

Jailall, 29, called ‘Nishal,’ a resident of Lot 34 Sisters Village, Sideline Dam, succumbed at a city hospital on Monday afternoon, just over a day after he was chopped…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Granger, GECOM meeting fails to yield elections date

By

Cancer drugs incorrectly administered to children who died at GPH

By
Ram asks court to block gov’t contracts over $15M

Ram asks court to block gov’t contracts over $15M

Comments

Trending