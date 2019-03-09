Rat catcher on murder charge after Sisters Village chopping

A rodent control officer was remanded to prison on Thursday after he was charged with the murder of Suraj Jailall, the cane harvester who was chopped in the head during a row at Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara on Sunday.

Donald Grovesnor, called ‘Black Boy,’ 25, of Lot 19 Sideline Dam, Sister’s Village, appeared before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul at the Wales Magistrate’s Court.

Grovesnor was not required to plead to the indictable charge and the matter was adjourned until March 27th.

Jailall, 29, called ‘Nishal,’ a resident of Lot 34 Sisters Village, Sideline Dam, succumbed at a city hospital on Monday afternoon, just over a day after he was chopped…..