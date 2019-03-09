Students receive free spectacles from Courts Optical

Twenty-one students from two secondary schools in Georgetown are now the recipients of free spectacles from Courts Optical, as part of the company’s ‘Brighter View Campaign,’ which was launched at its Main Street branch yesterday.

For each of the students, 19 of whom are from St Rose’s and two from St Mary’s High, the process began by filling out an application sent to the schools by Courts Optical.

Free vision screening was then done at the respective schools.

Upon selection of the students, a letter of consent was sent to the parents for permission to conduct follow-up eye examinations, which were done at Courts’ Main Street branch. The students were then allowed to choose a frame of their choice for the spectacles…..