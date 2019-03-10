Guyana News

Bank worker robbed at city bus stop

By Staff Writer

An employee of a city bank was left traumatised early on Friday morning after she was robbed of her handbag and cell phone by two bandits as she was making her way to work.

The attack occurred around 7 am at the corner of North Road and Camp Street, in Georgetown.

This newspaper was told that after she exited a minibus at the bus stop near the junction, the two men, on a motorcycle, approached the woman.

The pillion rider then jumped off and demanded that she hand over the valuables in her possession. The men then escaped.

The attack was reported to the police and an investigation has since been launched.

