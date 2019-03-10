Guyana News

Bartica underwear thief ordered to do community service

By Staff Writer

A 27-year-old Bartica resident has been ordered to perform two months of community service after admitting to stealing a quantity of underwear.

Dwight Marks pleaded guilty to the charge, which was read to him on Thursday by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown, where he was also sentenced.

The charge alleged that on March 5th, at Second Avenue, Bartica, Marks stole a quantity of underwear, valued $63,000, from Prudence Benjamin…..

