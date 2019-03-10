Guyana News

Bath Settlement man dies after losing control of vehicle

By Staff Editor

A Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice man died last night a short distance away from his house after he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and it toppled several times.

Yognarine Jagit, also known as `Karan’, 24, of Lot 3 D Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice was proceeding in PJJ 5229 west along the southern side of the Bath Settlement Public Road allegedly at a fast rate of speed around 8 pm when he  lost control of the vehicle which then toppled some five time before landing on the northern side of the road.

Yognarine Jagit

Jagit was rushed in an unconscious state to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital and was subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he succumbed while receiving treatment.

Stabroek News was told that Jagit was returning home when the accident happened. According to relatives, the young man resided with his parents who were overseas for a holiday. They were expected to return to Guyana today.

Yognarine Jagit’s vehicle after it toppled

