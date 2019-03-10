Cops accused of brutalising Rasville youth

A Rasville youth is currently hospitalised after he was allegedly beaten by the police on Friday evening.

As a result, the family of Shamar Tanner, a 19-year-old John Fernandes Limited labourer, is calling for justice.

Tanner, who sustained severe injuries to his face and lost several teeth, is admitted at the Georgetown Public Hospital, where his condition is listed as critical. He also sustained a fractured jaw and was unable to speak properly up to yesterday.

Sunday Stabroek was told by a police source yesterday that an investigation has since been launched into the circumstances that led to Tanner’s hospitalisation…..