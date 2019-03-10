Corentyne farmers grappling with paddy bug infestation

Region Six Chairman David Armogan has confirmed that there is a paddy bug infestation in the Black Bush, Crabwood Creek and Corentyne front land areas.

Armogan told Sunday Stabroek that the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) was apprised of the situation, which has been ongoing for over two weeks and it is working to select an insecticide to effectively deal with the situation.

“Actually the insecticide that was used in the past, the paddy bug has now become resistant to these types of chemical and now there are some new chemicals that have come out recently, and they are trying to deal with it,” he said…..