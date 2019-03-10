Guyana News

M&CC supporting Health Ministry’s HPV campaign

-to administer vaccines at 14 city schools

By Staff Writer

The Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) is on board with the Ministry of Public Health’s Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign, according to the nurse in charge of the municipality Marlyn Gordon.

Gordon told reporters last Wednesday that the municipality’s three health centres would be supporting the campaign, which will see coverage of 14 schools in Georgetown for which they hold responsibility.

“In the Georgetown area, we’re responsible for 14 schools… and are going out on a daily basis to cover those schools,” Gordon related…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Approval for Exxon’s Liza Phase 2 snagged by requirement for local insurer

SOCU’s prosecution rate from audits impacted by insufficient manpower, sources claim

SOCU’s prosecution rate from audits impacted by insufficient manpower, sources claim

Over 160 more public officials cited for failing to declare assets to Integrity Commission

Over 160 more public officials cited for failing to declare assets to Integrity Commission

Comments

Trending