M&CC supporting Health Ministry’s HPV campaign

The Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) is on board with the Ministry of Public Health’s Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign, according to the nurse in charge of the municipality Marlyn Gordon.

Gordon told reporters last Wednesday that the municipality’s three health centres would be supporting the campaign, which will see coverage of 14 schools in Georgetown for which they hold responsibility.

“In the Georgetown area, we’re responsible for 14 schools… and are going out on a daily basis to cover those schools,” Gordon related…..