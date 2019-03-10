Over 1,000 lbs of narcotics destroyed

Members of the Joint Services yesterday morning destroyed a total of just over 1,000 pounds of narcotics that had been seized in busts dating back to 2013.

The drugs, which were destroyed by fire, largely comprised cannabis and cocaine recovered by ranks of the Police Narcotics Branch and the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU). They carried a total street value of $187.7 million.

The exercise, which was conducted at Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, was undertaken after the completion of the respective court cases in which the narcotics would have been used as evidence…..