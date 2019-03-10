Over 160 more public officials cited for failing to declare assets to Integrity Commission

The Integrity Commission has identified over 160 more public officials whom it says have failed to submit declarations of their assets and liabilities in keeping with the law.

In the sixth such list published in the Official Gazette and the Guyana Chronicle newspaper within the last five months, the Commission identified 163 persons from 20 public agencies, including the Guyana Power and Light (GPL), Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC), the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority and the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

The largest number of persons listed, 52, are employed by the GPOC, including the Postmaster General, several managers and 27 Postmasters from across the country.

The Integrity Commission Act requires that every person who is a person in public life, not being a member of the Commission, files a declaration every year on or before June 30th and in cases where such persons cease to be a person in public life, within 30 days from the date on which the person ceases to be a person in public life…..