Porter crushed by trailer in Kara Kara mishap

The police in Linden are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of porter, who was crushed to death by after he fell from truck he was working on yesterday afternoon in Linden.

Up to last evening, the deceased remained unidentified. The driver, who has been identified as a 28-year-old resident of Triumph, East Coast Demerara, was taken into custody and was said to assisting the police with their investigation.

Sunday Stabroek was informed that the accident took place around 12.45 pm along the Kara Kara Public Road, in Mackenzie, Linden…..