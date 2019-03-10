Guyana News

Porter crushed by trailer in Kara Kara mishap

By Staff Writer

The police in Linden are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of porter, who was crushed to death by after he fell from truck he was working on yesterday afternoon in Linden.

Up to last evening, the deceased remained unidentified. The driver, who has been identified as a 28-year-old resident of Triumph, East Coast Demerara, was taken into custody and was said to assisting the police with their investigation.

Sunday Stabroek was informed that the accident took place around 12.45 pm along the Kara Kara Public Road, in Mackenzie, Linden…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Approval for Exxon’s Liza Phase 2 snagged by requirement for local insurer

SOCU’s prosecution rate from audits impacted by insufficient manpower, sources claim

SOCU’s prosecution rate from audits impacted by insufficient manpower, sources claim

Over 160 more public officials cited for failing to declare assets to Integrity Commission

Over 160 more public officials cited for failing to declare assets to Integrity Commission

Comments

Trending