Summons issued for convicted club owner to answer human trafficking charges

A summons was issued on Friday for Diamond nightclub owner Freeman Fordyce, who is set to face charges for the trafficking of Venezuelan women.

Fordyce, who was given a four-year suspended sentence last month after being found guilty of illegal firearm and ammunition possession, was a no-show in the courtroom of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to answer to charges of trafficking the women.

Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers told the court that the accused was granted his release on his own recognisance after he was charged by the police. He was ordered to report to the Criminal Investigation Department but never did. The prosecutor added that searches were made for Fordyce but they proved futile…..