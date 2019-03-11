Chopped Good Hope woman flees home after hospital discharge

Vashtie Mahase, the young mother of two who was brutally chopped two weeks ago while accompanying a Rural Constable (RC) to serve her partner a restraining order, has been discharged from the hospital but was forced to flee her home in fear for her safety.

Mahase, 21, was chopped on February 24th, allegedly by her partner, Fazil Osman, a 39-year-old famer of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.

Her mother, Zorina Mahase told Stabroek News last week that the suspect has now threatened to end her (Zorina’s) life. Until then, Zorina said, the man claimed that he would not surrender to the police…..