Civil society organisations concerned that constitutional crisis looms

A group of civil society organisations today voiced concern that the country is headed towards a constitutional crisis and it urged the President and the Leader of the Opposition to “recognize their respective responsibilities to honour the Constitution”.

A statement from the groups follow:

The Civil Society Forum, having taken into consideration the events that have unfolded since the passing of the No Confidence Motion on December 21, 2018 in our National Assembly and, especially, having taken into account the ruling of the Chief Justice on the validity of the No Confidence Motion, expresses its concern that our country is approaching a constitutional crisis.

The Constitution, and the court rulings to date, require the President to name a date for elections within 90 days of December 21, 2018 (i.e. by March 21). His not naming that date thus far has increased the probability that the government will be accused of being illegal after March 21.

At the same time, the Forum was heartened by the fact that the President and Leader of the Opposition have met on two occasions. We call upon the President and the Leader of the Opposition to recognize their respective responsibilities to honour the Constitution and uphold the law and to hold themselves accountable for finding a solution to this growing crisis which endangers our democracy. We assure them of our support, as may be needed, to ensure the success of their efforts.

The Forum stands ready to meet with the President, having already met with the Leader of the Opposition.

Elizabeth Alleyne

for

Civil Society Forum:

The Anglican Church of Guyana

Guyana Human Rights Association

Movement Against Parking Meter

Inter-Religious Organization

Guyana Presbyterian Church

Roman Catholic Church

Transparency Institute of Guyana Incorporated

Guyana Rastafarian Community

Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union

Private Sector Commission

Red Thread

Aircraft Owners Association of Guyana

RISE Guyana