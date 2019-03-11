Corentyne man fatally shot after attempting to attack police with cutlass – reports

A Corentyne man succumbed to his injuries yesterday at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital after he was shot on Saturday after allegedly charging towards policemen with a cutlass while they were attempting to arrest him.

Dead is Mark Johnson, of Nurney Village, Corentyne. Stabroek News was told yesterday that Johnson sustained gunshot injuries to his right leg.

He was initially rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital, after which he was transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he succumbed yesterday…..