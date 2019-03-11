Gov’t seems prepared to risk harm to Guyana by illegally staying in office – Ramkarran

Politician Ralph Ramkarran says that the APNU+AFC government seems prepared to expose Guyana to risk through its intention to stay in office despite the constitutional edict that fresh general elections be held.

Ramkarran, one of the leaders of the recently formed political party A New and United Guyana, noted the failure of talks last week between President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo on an election date and said that the President’s failure to fix a date for elections is because APNU+AFC intends to remain in office for as long as possible.

Writing in his column in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek, Ramkarran said this intention by the government is being aided by the majority on the Guyana Elections Commission who have voted for a new registration exercise…..