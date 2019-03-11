Jagdeo plans pickets of gov’t officials ‘everywhere’ after March 21

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday urged supporters to “chase” government officials from wherever they go after March 21 even as he challenged the international community, particularly CARICOM, to implement sanctions to pressure the government to hold elections.

Speaking to a conspicuously smaller crowd than previous years – made even more noticeable by the absence of senior PPP figures such as former President Donald Ramotar – at the PPP’s annual commemoration of the birth anniversary of late PPP founder and President, Dr Cheddi Jagan, which was held at Babu John, Corentyne, Jagdeo restated that after March 21, the APNU+AFC government would be illegal.

In his usual belligerent style, Jagdeo completely overshadowed the PPP’s presidential candidate for the next elections Irfaan Ali. Departing from his position at the same event last year when he had called for stringent and independent verification of the 2015 voters database with the next database as well as another independent verification of digitized birth certificates, Jagdeo repeated his calls for early elections and urged supporters to reject government officials if this does not happen…..