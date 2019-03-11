Man dies in Annandale canter accident

An accident during the wee hours of yesterday claimed the life of a man on the Annandale, Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Police yesterday said the dead man has not been identified.

Details provided by the police revealed that at around 3.20 am yesterday motor canter GHH 3986 owned and driven by a 50-year- old resident of Paradise, ECD struck the victim. The victim had been in the tray of the canter and had attempted to disembark. He fell and the wheel of the canter ran over him.