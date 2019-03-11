No legal provision to invalidate gov’t contracts over $15M -Minister of Business

There are no legal or constitutional provisions that invalidate government contracts or the business of government following a successful no-confidence vote, Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin told Berbice businesspersons on Saturday.

Gaskin was at the time speaking at the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) dinner and awards. On the issue of government contracts and the suggestion that government contracts will be illegal or will not be honoured by the next government, Gaskin said that no legal or constitutional provision provides for this.

“I want to make that very clear because I believe what is being suggested is not in the best interest of our country,” he said…..