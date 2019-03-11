Police told to do further probe on threats to Nations, shooting of O’Toole

The police have been told to conduct further investigations into the violent threats made to the student body of the School of the Nations and the subsequent shooting of its principal outside his home in January.

Contacted for an update on Saturday, Crime Chief Lyndon Alves told Stabroek News that the case file in the matter was resent to the police some time ago with recommendations that more investigations be done.

Principal of School of the Nations, Dr Brian O’Toole was shot in an attack at his home on January 27th, hours after he had called a meeting to address threats that had surfaced the day before against the school’s student body…..