Thirty-six police officers complete immigration course

The Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) pool of Immigration Officers has expanded, after 36 new officers completed a six-week course on Friday.

A press release from the GPF said that the batch of officers— 10 males and 26 females— were “strategically” selected from all ten administrative regions and that the course covered several important aspects of the day-to-day demands of an Immigration Officer.

The topics covered included records management, data protection, profiling, interview techniques and trafficking in persons. The course was coordinated by Woman Corporal 20510 Gonsalves…..