Guyana News

Thirty-six police officers complete immigration course

By Staff Writer
From left (sitting): Force Training Officer, Assistant Commissioner Clifton Hicken; Deputy Commissioner – Administration, Paul Williams, and Deputy Chief Immigration Officer, Superintendent Ewart Wray, along with the 36 new Immigration Officers.

The Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) pool of Immigration Officers has expanded, after 36 new officers completed a six-week course on Friday.

A press release from the GPF said that the batch of officers— 10 males and 26 females— were “strategically” selected from all ten administrative regions and that the course covered several important aspects of the day-to-day demands of an Immigration Officer.

The topics covered included records management, data protection, profiling, interview techniques and trafficking in persons. The course was coordinated by Woman Corporal 20510 Gonsalves…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Jagdeo plans pickets of gov’t officials ‘everywhere’ after March 21

Venezuelan dies in Waini River boat explosion

DDL registers after-tax profit of $3.2b for 2018, up 26%

Comments

Trending