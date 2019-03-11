Trotman visits striking bauxite workers on Berbice River

Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman on Saturday visited workers of Russian Aluminium (RUSAL) who continue strike action along the Berbice River and urged a resolution of the now almost one-month long dispute.

“I did pay a visit to RUSAL workers who are at the Berbice River protesting…I thought it was important for me as the Minister of Natural Resources to actually see the condition because I have seen photographs sent to me by various residents in the community and the company, of the barricade across the river,” Trotman was quoted as saying in a Department of Public Information (DPI) news release.

The workers have blocked the Berbice River, preventing the company’s barges from transporting bauxite. This began in mid-February, following the imposition of a unilateral one per cent increase in wages by RUSAL-owned Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc (BCGI), along with other unaddressed issues, including BCGI’s unwillingness to recognise the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers Union (GB&GWU) as the workers’ bargaining agent…..