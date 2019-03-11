Guyana News

Venezuelan dies in Waini River boat explosion

-20 persons rescued, one missing

By Staff Writer
The passenger boat on fire

A boat explosion at the mouth of the Waini River in the north west has claimed the life of a Venezuelan national and a second person is missing and feared dead.

The dead man has been identified as Antonio Ramon Wells, his body was found on the Shell Beach foreshore. A third person, a pensioner Phyllis Archer, 73, who sustained severe burns was rushed to the Mabaruma, North West District hospital and later flown to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further medical attention. Archer’s husband, Carl Archer, a visually impaired man has been identified as the missing person.

Details surrounding the explosion remain unclear. However, Stabroek News gathered that the passenger boat was travelling from Venezuela to Charity, Region 2 when it burst into flames…..

