Vergenoegen family terrorised, robbed of over $4M in cash, jewellery

Gun-toting bandits on Saturday night carried out a brazen attack on a Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo family robbing them of over $4 million dollars in cash, jewellery and other items, and police have since arrested one person.

The victims, Mohan Persaud, a large-scale fish vendor, and his wife Jennifer Persaud, were relaxing at their McWatt Street, Vergenoegen home with their children when three bandits – two males and a female who were all armed with handguns – pounced on them at around 7:30 pm on Saturday.

During the half hour ordeal, Stabroek News was told, the bandits terrorised the family and threatened to kill the youngest son. One gun-butted Mohan to his face while the two others physically assaulted his wife and daughter as they demanded cash and jewellery. ….